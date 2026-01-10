Charlie Heaton weighs in on ‘Stranger Things' Jonathan, Nancy' breakup

Charlie Heaton, who starred as Jonathan Byers throughout the five seasons of Stranger Things, shared his thoughts on Jonathan and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) breakup.

Heaton and Dyer had been dating publicly since 2017, following season one of their hit TV series.

Jonathan and Nancy began dating in season three, however, called it quits in season five volume two, after feeling threatened by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

"They've been through so much together," Heaton told the People magazine. “And when you're playing them, you care about them and you want them to have that ending, in some way.”

He added, “But [the ending] felt real and I think that felt more important than them being together."

The emotional moment occurred when they both were trapped in the Upside Down.

Their conversation began with honesty, Jonathan confessed that he never applied to the college he told her he had, and he detested reading her stories.

Meanwhile, Nancy admitted that she wasn't actually a fan of The Clash, late 70s iconic English punk rock band that Jonathan loved.

Jonathan then pulled out an engagement ring from a John Coltrane cassette tape and asked her if she would ‘not’ marry him, to which she emotionally said yes.

Reflecting on the scene, Heaton admitted that it was “well-written” and “felt honest and true to the characters.”

All five seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. Its behind-the-scenes documentary, One Last Adventure, is slated for release on January 12.