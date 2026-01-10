Prince Harry gives into King Charles tough demand involving Prince William

Prince Harry is willing to make a sacrifice for his father King Charles if it would mean that ties with the royals could be mended following a years-long rift.

The Duke of Sussex, who met his father in private tea in September, is still not speaking terms with his brother even though the icy relations are beginning to thaw between the King and his younger son. Following the meeting, there has also been positive news circulating about Harry’s security appeal as the final verdict is set to be announced in coming weeks.

There is speculation that Harry is expected to return to the UK with his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also giving rise to the possibility of his return to the royal duties.

Before leaving his working royal position, Harry had requested a ‘part-time’ position from Queen Elizabeth, but it was denied. While Charles could find Harry useful in his reign, he is mindful of how William feels about the notion, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

“I don’t think that he will be taking on any royal duties here,” Bond told The Mirror. “The decision was made that you cannot be half in and half out.”

She noted that it is a “pretty harsh” move but this is how things her. Bond explained that it “would be a smack in the face to William, who has remained so completely loyal to his father and his duty, to allow Harry back as a working royal, even a part-time one”.

Harry has previously expressed that he would want to get his father “and” his brother back. The healing process between them would be long and exhausting given the bitterness that runs between them. But if Harry is looking to reconcile with his brother, it is only wise that he doesn’t further upset him.