Jared Leto's 'Tron: Ares' makes surprising comeback after recent shift

'Tron: Ares' gets loud applause following box office disappointment

Jared Leto’s movie, Tron: Ares, has got glowing reviews since its release on streaming platforms after it was ruled a box office bomb.

The movie was highly anticipated ahead of its release and cost a hefty budget of $200 million, but it struggled to cross even $142 million in revenue as long as it stayed in the theatre.

Following the disappointing theatrical run, Leto’s movie made its comeback on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, it rose to the top 10 movie charts.

The sci-fi movie starred Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Leto in its third main installment.

Although the movie could compensate with the successful streaming records, fans received the sad news that the recently released movie would likely be the last instalment in the Tron legacy.

Besides the movie’s legacy to have its box office struggles considering the record of the earlier two movies, the new release is considered to be a flop because of Leto playing the lead.

Cinema enthusiasts claim that Leto previously failed to launch Spider-Man as the lead. The American Psycho star, 54, has not addressed the response yet.