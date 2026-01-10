Jelly Roll wife Bunnie Xo shared favourite part of his weight loss journey

Jelly Roll’s dramatic 200‑pound weight loss has transformed not only his health but also his confidence, and his wife Bunnie Xo says watching that change has been the most rewarding part of the journey.

Speaking to Extra, Bunnie revealed that her favorite moment came when Jelly Roll shaved his beard for the first time in 20 years and saw the new version of himself.

"My husband just shaved his face for the first time in 20 years," Bunnie shared in an interview published January 7.

"The coolest part of my husband shaving his face was getting to see him look in the mirror at himself and watching my husband fall in love with himself."

For years, Jelly Roll battled low self‑esteem tied to his size and the constant criticism he faced.

Now Bunnie says the comments he receives are lifting him up instead of tearing him down.

“He’s getting comments like, ‘You look so hot,’ or ‘You look so healthy,’” she shared.

“That just lifts his spirit so much. Being able to see him look in that mirror and be like, ‘Yeah, I’m hot,’ was cool. I’m proud of him.”