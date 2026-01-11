Lee Byung-hun reacts to becoming first-ever Korean Golden Globe nominee

Lee Byung-hun, known for his role in Squid Game, opened up about his historic milestone achievement.

The G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra actor is the first-ever Korean actor to be nominated for best actor, comedy or musical for his role in No Other Choice at the Golden Globes.

In an interview with Variety, Mr. Sunshine star said that he found about the nominations from his friend since he was asleep in his home in Korea.

“I was sleeping. And my Korean friend texted me. That’s how I found out, but it was like dreaming, because I was sleeping! It was fantastic,” he said.

“And I was so happy but I’m trying to be satisfied only with the nomination, because acting is not about winning or losing. Everybody has their own value.”

He added, “So whatever it is I’m trying to enjoy that day, and it’s going to be my first experience at the Golden Globes. And I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of great movie makers and actor friends.”

Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice, follows Lee as Mansu, a dedicated manager at a paper plant who gets laid off after 25 years of climbing the corporate ladder.

The change puts his family and all that he’s worked for - a house, a good life for his wife and kids and even cello lessons for his daughter - in jeopardy.

Lee has also earned a Gotham Awards nomination for No Other Choice, and voice Gwi-ma in Golden Globe-nominated KPop Demon Hunters.

The 55-year-old actor continued, “The last two, three years have been extremely fruitful and also busy for me, even just promoting these projects. So I think it’s been a surprise, but also really exciting.”

2026 Golden Globe Awards will be aired live on January 11 on CBS.