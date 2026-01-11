Guy Moon, Emmy-nominated Nickelodeon composer, dies at 63

Guy Moon, the Emmy-nominated composer best known for his work on Nickelodeon’s hit animated series The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, has died. He was 63.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and a statement from his family, Moon died Thursday from traumatic injuries sustained in a traffic collision.

His family shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, writing, “We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life.”

“He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted,” the statement continued.

Moon earned four Emmy nominations during his career and composed music for all 10 seasons of The Fairly OddParents, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2001 to 2017.

He also contributed music to several other animated series, including Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy, Bunsen Is a Beast, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and The Addams Family.

A frequent collaborator with Nickelodeon, Moon worked on projects such as The Jimmy Timmy Power Hour and its follow-ups, Big Time Rush, and Big Time Movie.

His film credits also include The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), A Very Brady Sequel (1996), The Crash, and The Green Veil (2024).

The family noted that they “are tentatively planning to celebrate his life on his birthday, February 7th, in the Los Angeles area, and again sometime after in his hometown in Wisconsin.”