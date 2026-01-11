Jennifer Lawrence condemned for ‘beyond disturbing’ treatment of pet dog

Jennifer Lawrence has left many disappointed with her actions after revealing that she wanted to “obliterate every dog” when one of her own recently bit her son.

Sharing the anecdote during a screening of her latest film, Die My Love, the 35-year-old actress admitted that after welcoming kids, she “almost” felt “like I don’t recognise dogs right now.”

She continued, “Like, I just see them as a threat. One of them bit my son and that made me just want to obliterate every dog. I was just like, ‘I’m gonna take you out, you and your f****** family and your f****** friends.”

After her remarks were shared on Instagram by E! News, people were quick to call out the Hunger Games star’s behaviour, presumed to be about her pet chihuahua Princess Pippi Longstocking.

“Wow. This is beyond disturbing,” commented an executive director for the local non-profit, Stand Up For Pits Foundation, Inc.

While a wellness advocate wrote, “you don’t dump your dog just because you had kids you learn to teach your kids to respect your pet wow I really don’t like her now (sic)."

Users further took issue with the Oscar winner’s implication that her son’s life was more valuable than the dog’s.

“No I don’t think she meant she would actually ever hurt a dog, but that language minimises their lives, fuels fear and has real world consequences for animals who already pay the price for human failure,” noted one comment on the reel(Sic).

Jennifer Lawrence is a mother to two sons, whom she shares with husband Cooke Maroney.

While her elder son is named Cy and was born in 2022, the second-born’s identity, who the couple welcomed in 2025, remains anonymous.