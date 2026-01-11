Chris Hemsworth fans joke about ‘Thor and Hulk' after 'Crime 101' trailer

'Crime 101' also features Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry

Chris Hemsworth upcoming movie Crime 101 has set the internet on fire with the release of its second trailblazing trailer.

Besides Chris, the crime thriller also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry, and Monica Barbaro in significant roles.

Written and directed by Bart Layton and based on Don Winslow’s novel, the much-awaited heist movie is set in Los Angeles.

It revolves around the story of a jewel thief, who teams up with an insurance broker to pull his one last robbery.

The trailer has left the Marvel fans excited as they are glad to see Thor and Hulk reunion in a different universe.

They have been making jokes and are looking forward to see the MCU and DC actors come together in an action-packed movie.

One of them wrote, “Bruce banner and Thor in different universe.”

Meanwhile, another jokingly quoted a dialogue from one of the Marvel movies, “Thor After Seeing Banner: I know him, He's a Friend from Work.”

“Likes for Thor and Hulk”, commented a third fan.

One of the social media users mentioned how exciting it would be to see Hulk, Thor and the new Joker (Barry) together.

“A We got Thor and Storm and Hulk and the new Joker all in a movie together.”

Crime 101, much-anticipated heist film, is slated to release on February 13.