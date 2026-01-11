Carrie Coon revives 'Bug' in theatres after 'White Lotus' acclaim

Carrie Coon earns applause for Broadway run after Emmy nomination

Carrie Coon embarked on an exciting theatre project, Bug, after her recent Emmy-nominated performance in White Lotus season 3.

The 44-year-old actress leads the play, which opened on January 8, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, after it premiered in London 30 years ago and was adapted into a film later.

Bug marked the Gone Girl star’s return to the theatre for the first time since 2012, when she appeared in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

Coon plays the character of Agnes in the play, who is a troubled waitress struggling with addiction and alcoholism to cope with her deep loneliness.

Theatre-goers are gushing about The Gilded Age actress’ performance in the play, including the gut-wrenching final monologue, which left all stunned, similar to the reaction her monologue about friendship in White Lotus inspired.

The psychological thriller is written by Coon’s husband, Tracy Letts, and directed by David Cromer.

The Tony Award winner will continue to appear on stage as Agnes until February 22, now that the show has been extended for two weeks due to the surge of positive reviews.