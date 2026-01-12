Sean Penn defies Golden Globes ‘no smoking' rule

Sean Penn raised eyebrows at the Golden Globes ceremony by smoking inside the theatre.

The veteran actor is known for his lifelong habit of smoking and was allegedly spotted lighting up a cigarette and tobacco at his table that he shared with Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Vanity Fair, an insider claimed to witness the moment, saying, “Several guests have been looking for a spot to smoke outside the theater. But one director told me he saw just light up inside the theater, right at his table.”

In addition to the outlet’s report, the award ceremony host Nikki Glaser also targeted Penn in her opening monologue, where she joked about his aged looks amid Hollywood’s obsession with staying young.

“[Penn] you are such an original. Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger. Meanwhile, Sean Penn is like, "What if I slowly morph into a sexy leather handbag?"' she quipped as the hall erupted in laughter including Penn.

Glaser then reassured, that the look the actor is going for looks “hot” and “good” on him.

The Dancing with the Stars performer also poked fun at Penn’s well-known humanitarian work around the world, joking that while many actors “talk the talk,” Penn “will actually go to the places in the world that need help the most, and he will do cocaine there.”

“And I feel like we don't celebrate that enough,” she added.

Glaser jokingly insisted that she got “get permission to do that joke” from Penn's “best friends” Charlie Sheen and El Chapo. “Blame it on them,” she added.

Penn was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. He lost the category to Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value.