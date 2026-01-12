Ryan Coogler reveals his fear following his Golden Globe win

Ryan Coogler and his team won cinematic and box office achievements at the 2026 Golden Globes for Sinners.

The Black Panther director took the stage, along with fellow producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, as well as members of the cast.

In his acceptance speech, he shared his experience of making this film, admitting that the process is not always glamorous and that he was unsure whether audiences would show up to see it.

“We don’t always, when we work in the film business, wear tuxedos and get glammed-out. It’s usually a grind,” Coogler said.

“It was an honour on this movie to know that it was getting a theatrical release. We would remind people every day, in the dog days of summer in New Orleans — we would say, ‘Hey, big movie. People are going to see this — big theater.'”

He continued, “We didn’t know that they would show up, so we just want to say thank you that they did. It meant the world to us.”

The film, which starred Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jack O’Connell, collected $368.2 million at the global box office after hitting theatres in April.

Last year’s winner in the category was Wicked, which collected $758.7 million globally.

Other films that were nominated in the category included, Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Weapons, Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2.