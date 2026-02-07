EU calls out TikTok over 'addictive design' features like endless scrolling, orders algorithm tweaks

Globally popular short-video platform TikTok has been ordered by the European Commission (EC) to tweak its algorithm due to its "addictive by design" features.

This directive follows EC's findings from an investigation that began in 2024, concluding that the app's design violates the Digital Services Act (DSA).

This DSA was established in 2022 with the aim of ensuring accountability among the leading online platforms regarding their content moderation practices.

The Commission highlighted that TikTok's algorithm contains endless scrolling and autoplay features, which can lead to excessive usage and negatively affect users' physical and mental well-being. It particularly mentioned minors and vulnerable adults as the main individuals on the harmful end.

Hence, TikTok is bound to make significant changes to its algorithm or face fines of up to 6% of its annual global turnover.

TikTok's specific features identified as problematic include the infinite scroll, push notifications, and the highly personalised recommendation system that keeps users engaged for prolonged sessions.

The findings coincide with increasing scrutiny of social media platforms across Europe, as countries like Spain have introduced bans on social media use for minors under 16, with others, such as France and the UK, taking similar measures into account.

In response, TikTok has dismissed the European Commission's findings as "categorically false" and has expressed willingness to challenge the accusations through every means possible. Notwithstanding its disagreement with the findings, the pressure is mounting for TikTok to align its practices with European regulations.