Before tragic death, 'Gogglebox' producer Jonathan Clough asked for urgent help: Details inside

Gogglebox fans were left heartbroken last night, February 6, as the show paid a heart-touching tribute to one of its producers following his tragic death.

Jonathan Clough, who worked on British reality television series Googlebox, BBC’s dance competition show Strictly Come Dancing, The Apprentice and MasterChef, passed away a couple of weeks ago.

Jonathan was diagnosed with a Grade 4 glioblastoma, which is a rare and treatable form of brain malignancy, in March 2024.

The British publication, The Daily Mirror, reported Jonathan’s last ‘urgent plea,’ claiming after Jonathan came back from an interview recording for a new TV show, he collapsed and had a seizure.

The report claims, “In July 2025, a GoFundMe page was created for Jonathan, which made an urgent plea for financial support to help Jonathan access private treatment, specialists, and medications,” besides exploring clinical trial options to “give Jonathan more time.”

Jonathan and his wife, Tracy, penned an emotional plea shared on Jonathan’s GoFundMe page, which reads, “The NHS’s care and support have been incredible, but we are now left with very few options. Brain cancer receives a fraction of the funding compared with other forms of cancer; this is one of the reasons research projects are slow to progress and treatment hasn’t changed in 20 years.”

The post continued, while asking for financial support to access necessary private treatment, “Alongside this, we urgently need access to private treatment, specialists, and medications.”

Highlight the high-end cost of treatments, and having exhausted all previous savings, the post went on, “But these treatments are frighteningly expensive. We’ve uprooted our lives, moving from London to Wigan to be closer to family for support.

“We left our jobs and lost our income, focusing entirely on getting Jonathan the care he needs and being together through this.”

“We need help. We have no other choice. Thank you for reading and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any help you can give,” the emotional plea concluded, spotlighting Jonathan’s last resort: a public appeal to fight for his life.

Unfortunately, Jonathan breathed his last in January this year.