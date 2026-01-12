Netflix joins forces with Monte Cristo filmmakers for new French thriller

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, filmmakers behind the hit The Count of Monte Cristo, are returning with an exciting French thriller, Les brumes, for Netflix.

The six-episode series is set to bring suspense and mystery to the small screen for the first time from the duo.

The story follows Anna, a young woman who survives a series of chilling murders but cannot speak.

She will be send to a remote Atlantic island, where she meets Victor Coste, a police officer living alone by choice.

As they try to uncover the identity of the killer, the thick fog surrounding the island makes every step dangerous and very uncertain which will trap them in a tense and horrific situation.

However, filming started on January 13 in France and Ireland, with a cast that includes Pio Marmaï, Alice Da Luz, Bouli Lanners, Stéphane Caillard, Zineb Triki, Patrick Mille, Florence Loiret-Caille, Léonie Dahan-Lamort and Paul Beaurepaire.

Moreover, Delaporte and de La Patellière are directing with Thierry Poiraud.

Les brumes will bring the filmmakers back with Pathé, the company behind some of France’s biggest hits, like The Count of Monte Cristo and The Three Musketeers.

Delaporte and de La Patellière are also working on their first English-language film, The Iron King.