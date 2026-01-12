 
Geo News

Netflix joins forces with 'Monte Cristo' filmmakers for new French thriller

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière working on their first English-language film, The Iron King

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 12, 2026

Netflix joins forces with Monte Cristo filmmakers for new French thriller
Netflix joins forces with Monte Cristo filmmakers for new French thriller

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, filmmakers behind the hit The Count of Monte Cristo, are returning with an exciting French thriller, Les brumes, for Netflix.

The six-episode series is set to bring suspense and mystery to the small screen for the first time from the duo.

The story follows Anna, a young woman who survives a series of chilling murders but cannot speak.

She will be send to a remote Atlantic island, where she meets Victor Coste, a police officer living alone by choice.

As they try to uncover the identity of the killer, the thick fog surrounding the island makes every step dangerous and very uncertain which will trap them in a tense and horrific situation.

However, filming started on January 13 in France and Ireland, with a cast that includes Pio Marmaï, Alice Da Luz, Bouli Lanners, Stéphane Caillard, Zineb Triki, Patrick Mille, Florence Loiret-Caille, Léonie Dahan-Lamort and Paul Beaurepaire.

Moreover, Delaporte and de La Patellière are directing with Thierry Poiraud.

Les brumes will bring the filmmakers back with Pathé, the company behind some of France’s biggest hits, like The Count of Monte Cristo and The Three Musketeers.

Delaporte and de La Patellière are also working on their first English-language film, The Iron King.

Mark Ruffalo and more celebs protesting ICE, Trump at Golden Globes
Mark Ruffalo and more celebs protesting ICE, Trump at Golden Globes
Miley Cyrus, ex Patrick Schwarzenegger put differences aside at award show
Miley Cyrus, ex Patrick Schwarzenegger put differences aside at award show
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn Golden Globes into date night
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco turn Golden Globes into date night
Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That reunion rumours
Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That reunion rumours
Jenna Ortega gives modern twist to 'Wednesday' persona for awards season
Jenna Ortega gives modern twist to 'Wednesday' persona for awards season
Will Smith teases Bollywood debut with special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan
Will Smith teases Bollywood debut with special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Nikki Glaser's jab about dating younger woman
Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Nikki Glaser's jab about dating younger woman
Amanda Holden's pal Alan Carr sets record straight on off-screen life
Amanda Holden's pal Alan Carr sets record straight on off-screen life