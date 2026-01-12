Jason Isaacs makes bombshell claim about 'The White Lotus' season 4

Jason Isaacs shared honest reaction at the 2026 Golden Globes when asked about The White Lotus season 4.

He revealed that his reaction to the show’s new French setting was nothing short of ‘pure jealousy.’

The 62-year-old actor played the family patriarch Timothy Ratliff in season 3.

He admitted that while he could easily hop on a train to France from his home, he won’t be part of the upcoming installment.

“I am jealous because I’ve got friends who are going to be in it, and they’re going to have the ride of their lives. There’s nobody writing or directing like [series creator] Mike White,” Isaacs told Entertainment Tonight.

Reflecting on his own experience filming in Thailand, Isaacs recalled the chaotic journey of his character who nearly poisoned his family with smoothies in a desperate attempt to cope with financial troubles.

Despite the dark storyline, Isaacs said the project was “a magnificent time”.

He praised creator Mike White’s storytelling.

He also noted that his role earned him several award nominations including Best Supporting Role on Television at the Globes.

Isaacs emphasized that working on The White Lotus felt like being “the luckiest in showbiz” crediting White’s vision for elevating the series into a cultural phenomenon.

He also revealed that White has already been busy scouting locations and casting for season 4, which HBO confirmed will feature new guests and employees at a French resort.

The network recently announced that Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka will join the cast continuing the tradition of fresh ensembles each season.

While Isaacs won’t be returning, his enthusiasm for the series remains clear.

“Like everybody else, I can’t wait to see it,” he said acknowledging that the show’s blend of luxury, satire, and murder keeps audiences hooked.