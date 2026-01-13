Timothy Busfield disappears after his arrest warrant issued

The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting Albuquerque police in locating actor and director Timothy Busfield after an arrest warrant was issued.

Bustfield was alleged for unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys.

The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) confirmed to People magazine that they are working with federal authorities to locate Busfield, 68. When asked whether he had been found or arrested, an APD spokesperson said, “Not that I am aware.”

According to the arrest warrant obtained by the outlet, two 11-year-old twins accused Busfield of sexual crimes. One of the minors told police the alleged conduct began when he was 7 years old.

The investigation began in November 2024 after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital reported possible sexual abuse, the warrant states.

The boys’ parents said their children met Busfield while working as child actors on the FOX series The Cleaning Lady, where he served as a director.

The parents were later advised to take the children to UNMH, where professionals said the boys “were groomed,” according to the warrant.

At the time, authorities determined the case did not meet acceptance criteria.

In October 2025, the boys’ mother filed a police report and told Child Protective Services that “her children both disclosed that there was sexual abuse by Timothy from around November 2022 to Spring 2024.”

Busfield allegedly told investigators the parents were upset their sons had been replaced by a younger actor, the warrant says. He was later contacted by Warner Bros. regarding a complaint.

Busfield is married to actress Melissa Gilbert.