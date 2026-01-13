‘Wicked' besties Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande fall out?

Ariana Grande fans speculate rift with ‘Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande fuelled intrigue about a possible rift between her and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, after putting their close friendship on display during press tour.

Grande was notably inseperable with her co-star during press interviews and red carpets of the franchise. Now, she seems to be stepping away from the intense dynamic.

The 7 Rings singer sparked speculations when she first didn’t post a birthday wish for her pal on January 8.

Fans on Reddit discussed their theories of the possible rift, with one saying, “I just peeped that today is Cynthia's birthday and Ariana (for the first time in years) didn't post anything about it.”

“Yeah they're 100 percent over. Especially considering the SPEECHES they used to write for each other,” one more wrote about the detailed birthday wishes.

Another added, “'For real. All of the theatrics and pretending they were soulmates just to immediately drop it.”

Following this, Grande’s appearance at the Golden Globe Awards has reignited the discussion about pop star’s public image since Wicked press tours.

Grande stepped out in her signature brunette ponytail and donned a dramatic black floor-length Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

Fans theorised that her look was a symbolic move in reclaiming her pop singer identity and shedding of her Wicked persona.

“This is miles better than how she looked during the height of Wicked promo,” wrote on fan on Reddit.

One more added, “This is the best she's looked in forever. No more ugly baby pink. No more sickly blond hair. The Ponytail is back. Finally some good news in the world.”

While the speculations about Grande and Erivo’s friendship keeps growing, the Thank u, Next singer is ready to kick of her Eternal Sunshine Tour in June.