Timothée Chalamet can’t get enough of first Golden Globe trophy

Timothée Chalamet seems to still be soaking in the reality of finally getting his hands on his first-ever Golden Globe award, after earning five nominations.

The American-French actor, who received the award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his outstanding performance in Marty Supreme on Sunday night, January 11, took to his Instagram Stories the next day to share the joy and gratitude with his millions of followers and fans.

In a Monday, January 12, social media update the newly minted Golden Globe winner posted an image of the announcement card, peeking out from the envelope, showing the text, "and the golden globes goes to TIMOTHEE CHALAMET."

In the following story he posted a photo of the shiny golden trophy on a glass table.

The Dune star attached two joined hands emoji, channeling humility and gratitude, over the image at the right corner of the frame.

During the award ceremony over the weekend, the two-time Oscar nominee shared a kiss with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner before heading towards the stage to receive the award.

In addition to thanking director Josh Safdie, co-writer Ronnie Bronstein, studio A24, and the rest of the ensemble cast Timothee thanked A "stacked" category and expressed deep respect for his fellow nominees, which included George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio, stating, "This category is stacked. I look up to all of you".

He concluded by thanking his "partner" of three years, giving a sweet shoutout to Jenner, telling her, "I love you. I couldn't do this without you.”