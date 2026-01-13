‘Hocus Pocus' star Thora Birch heated argument with fan caught on camera

Thora Birch and husband Michael Benton Adler had an intense verbal argument with a fan who was trying to get the actress’ autograph.

The unknown man allegedly got a little too aggressive in his quest for her autograph.

In a video shared by TMZ, the American Beauty actress and her husband were seen having a shouting match with the man after Adler allegedly tore up the photos he was trying to get Birch to sign.

The outlet reported that the incident took place outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In the video, both men were seen standing face to face, screaming at each other, and at one point, Birch, visibly angry, tells the man that she will “knock you out.”

Throughout the video, every time Birch gets close to man, her husband pulls her aside and stands in between her and autograph seeker.

In the video, Alder also alleged that the man has been following for day and bothering his wife for all weekend.

Later on as the moment seems to calm down, the man is seemed to be following again down the street, continue to demand compensation of the tore photos.

However, this time Birch gives in and signs the tore pictures for the fan as her husband continue to tell him “get the f**k away.”

While Birch deals with the fan, Alder addresses the person recording the moment, saying, “For all you people out there, don't listen to this stuff. These people are wrong. They're bad people. All we were trying to do is walk out."

Later the couple clarified the situation to the outlet, addressing, “Thora Birch and I wanted to address the incident Saturday. We are deeply regretful for its escalation. As we left an event, my wife, Thora, was accosted by a professional autograph seeker who followed us to our car from a private area. Thora was trying to deescalate the situation.”