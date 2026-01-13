Brooklyn Beckham copies dad David's gestures in Nicola Peltz's birthday

Brooklyn Beckham vowed to stay young with his wife Nicola Peltz as he marked her 31st birthday with a sweet tribute.

The aspiring chef, 26, presented the heiress with a stunning bouquet of white roses, believed to be identical to those Victoria Beckham was sent by her husband when she turned 51 last April.

Brooklyn also gifted Nicola a £5,000 bottle of his mum' favourite Screaming Eagle wine, sharing a snap of them enjoying a glass with the caption: 'Special bottle for a special day.'

Back in 2017, Victoria shared her own photo with a bottle of the wine alongside David and Brooklyn, before their fallout.

Nicola appeared delighted by the presents and was quick to share images of of the eye-popping bouquets, as well as snaps of her brother Bradley Peltz and her pet dog, on Instagram.

The actress added a caption reading: 'some beautiful moments', while Brooklyn added underneath: 'I love you baby girl xx.'

It comes after Brooklyn branded himself the 'luckiest man' in a sweet birthday tribute.

This post follows two notable moves by Brooklyn, including a motorbike ride in which he appeared to copy his estranged father David Beckham, and reports that he he has asked his parents to contact him only through his lawyers.

Nicola's post also comes after it was revealed that she had removed all traces of the Beckham family from their social media, after Brooklyn reportedly blocked his parents and brothers amid ongoing estrangement in the famous family.