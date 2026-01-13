Sheinelle Jones gets emotional as co host on ‘Today'

Sheinelle Jones emotional debut on Today as co-host generates buzz

Sheinelle Jones’ first day as co‑host on NBC’s Today was filled with emotion as the longtime anchor opened up about the personal journey behind her new role.

Sitting alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Jones grew tearful while reflecting on how her late husband, Unche Ojeh, had wanted her to take this step.

The 47‑year‑old anchor admitted she hadn’t planned to share the story, but Bush Hager encouraged her to open up on air.

“I did not plan to share this, but I shared it with Jenna and she is having me share this with you,” Jones began during the Monday, January 12 broadcast.

She then revealed that Ojeh had always believed she was destined for a show like Today.

“So, when Hoda [Kotb] announced that she was leaving — Uche always felt like, when we were in college, ‘Oh, you should do a show.’ He just felt like I should, and I used to be like, ‘Ugh, whatever.’”

She recalled the moment Kotb announced she was leaving Today. At the time Ojeh was very sick and spoke less.

“But I could talk to him and he would send me emojis and stuff like that, and that would be how we talked. And so I'll show you a picture of the text that I just found from Uche from 2024,” Jones explained.

On screen, producers displayed a message Ojeh had sent her in 2024.

It included a screenshot of an article about Kotb leaving filled with emojis including thumbs up and fingers crossed.

Jones broke down as she reflected on the meaning behind the text.

“He felt like it was my turn to shine and to try … And that was almost two years ago,” she said through tears.

“What you don’t see is that I didn’t respond to that … it didn’t even register for me. … And so now, it just feels like confirmation, because here we are two years later.”

Bush Hager added her own heartfelt words.

“I know he’s looking down with your grandmother, who you also just recently lost … I wish [people] could see the studio, it’s never been this full. Not even when Mrs. Obama was here,” she told Jones.

Jones officially replaced Kotb who announced her departure from NBC’s morning show in 2024 after nearly three decades.

Kotb left her role as Bush Hager’s co‑host in 2025.

Nearly a year later, Jones was revealed as her successor.