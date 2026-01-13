‘Wonder Man’ trailer reveals Simon Williams’ powers and MCU twist: Watch

Marvel Cinematic Universe is diversifying its cosmos with a full length action-comedy packed Wonder Man series slated to release on January 27 on Disney+.

The series’s unique take is on the life of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Williams, who is a struggling actor and his life takes unexpected 180 degree turn when he discovers he has real superficial abilities.

In a meta twist, Williams is cast to play the superhero Wonder Man in a movie within the MCU—just as his powers begin to emerge in real life.

The trailer unleashes the slow reveal of those abilities and makes it clear that keeping his secret won’t be easy. It also confirms the presence of Damage Control, hinting that government involvement and public attention will be major parts of the story.

The other star cast includes Ben Kingsley who returns as Trevor Slattery, the actor who famously pretended to be The Mandarin in Iron Man 3. This time, Slattery appears as Williams’ unexpected partner, setting up a buddy-comedy dynamic.

Zlatko Burić also joins the cast as fictional director Von Kovak, adding to the show’s self-aware take on Hollywood and fame.

Marvel has positioned Wonder Man as a playful response to conversations around “superhero fatigue,” leaning into humour and self-reflection rather than traditional storytelling.

Abdul-Mateen previously promoted the series in character, highlighting its lighthearted tone.

The show is helmed by Daniel Destin Cretton, director of the Legend of the Ten Rings. While Marvel has not confirmed Wonder Man’s future in the wider MCU, fans are already speculating about a possible link to Avengers: Doomsday.