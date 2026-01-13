 
Harry Styles books 2026 residency amid 'We Belong Together' buzz: Report

The One Direction alum will perform for the first time in three years in Madison Square Garden in 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
January 13, 2026

Styles last made history at Madison Square Garden in NYC during his Love On tour in 2022
Harry Styles has chosen Madison Square Garden as the stage of his grand return to music after three years.

Amid growing speculation about a mysterious new project seemingly called “We Belong Together,” Page Six confirmed on Monday, January 12, that the former One Direction member has secured his second residency at the iconic New York venue in 2026 — three years after his last stint there. The exact number of shows for his upcoming residency is not confirmed, though the outlet notes that he’ll be at MSG “for a significant chunk of time.”

The Grammy-winner’s last time on stage was in July 2023 in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where he wrapped up his massively successful Love On Tour. As part of the tour, Styles made history at MSG with a 15-night, completely sold-out residency in August and September 2022. The run was so monumental that it earned him a permanent banner in the arena’s rafters alongside legendary names like Billy Joel, Elton John, and retired New York Rangers icons.

Though no official announcement has been made, fans knew a concert was on the horizon as Styles, 31, has been hinting at his comeback since December 2025. On December 27, he shared a video from his final Reggio Emilia show that ends with a sweeping crowd shot and the words “We Belong Together” flashing across the screen.

Soon after, posters bearing the same phrase began appearing around the world. Additionally, visitors to a website called WeBelongTogether.co are greeted with what looks like that same image, fuelling theories that his next musical project may carry the same title.

Styles last released an album in 2022 with Harry’s House. If this residency is any indication, his return to music is no longer a question of if, but when.

