Jennifer Garner exudes timeless elegance at Golden Globes 2026: Look

Jennifer Garner’s Golden Globes comeback is making headlines for all the right reasons.

The 13 Going on 30 star, who attended the ceremony after 13-year hiatus, stuns the 83rd Annual Golden Globes night with elevated timeless look covered in a modern glamour.

Since 2013, the 53-year-old actress when stepped onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton for the first time, she stopped the heart beats of her fans for once.

For the night, the Family Switch star chose to slay in a custom Cong Tri “naked” dress. The sleeveless black column gown was a feat of engineering, featuring tiered fringe and a staggering 330,000 crystal beads.

Reportedly, Garner’s custom gown took over 1300 hours of manual labour who hand embroidered every single detail, creating a light-catching effect that glistened with every movement.

As the gown leaned into the “shimmering LBD” trend, its other details made it a sultry, avant-garde edge to Garner’s typically classic style.

To complete the look, the Ben Affleck’s ex kept her hair millennial-loved side part, styling her dark honey coloured locks in loose, voluminous curls that gave her dress the due ample to shine.

She accessorized her look with Boucheron diamonds, including drop earrings. For makeup, she kept it simple, dewy and bronzy with pop of colour on her lips that were night appropriate and gave room to her dress to do all the talking.