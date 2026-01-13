 
Vanessa Williams shares MAJOR health update

Vanessa Williams won Miss America in 1984

January 13, 2026

Vanessa Williams gives rare update about health

Vanessa Williams opened up about her health journey.

The award‑winning actress and singer revealed she has been taking Mounjaro for the past two years to help manage weight gain during menopause.

“It’s a game-changer,” she shared in a candid conversation with Hello Magazine Monday, January 12.

The actress admitted, "When I turned 60, I was like, ‘I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?'"

She explained that menopause brought changes to her body including stubborn weight gain.

"I started perimenopause in my late forties but suddenly, at 51, it's crazy how your body changes," she confessed.

"You feel out of control because you're working out the same way, eating the same, and your body is not reacting the way it used to."

The 62-year-old wanted to take control.

Williams shared that the medication has been part of her routine since 2024.

“It’s been two years now,” she said noting that the treatment has helped her feel more balanced.

The Ugly Betty star also talked about getting Hormone Replacement Therapy to relieve symptoms caused by menopause.

For the unversed, several celebrities have openly shared that they use Mounjaro for weight loss and health management including Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Amy Schumer, Meghan Trainor, and Scott Disick.

Their confessions have reduced stigma around GLP‑1 medications like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy.

