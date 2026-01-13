Ben Affleck thanks Matt Damon for support through divorces and recovery

The Oscar-winning duo's latest collaboration is the upcoming Netflix film, 'The Rip'

Ben Affleck navigated many life struggles, including his multiple divorces and his alcohol addiction, in the public eye. But behind the cameras, his close friend and longtime collaborator Matt Damon offered him support through it all.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM on Monday, January 12, the longtime friends reflected on fame, friendship, and how their bond held firm during Affleck’s divorces and struggles with alcohol.

According to People magazine, host Howard Stern asked the pair directly about “when Ben was going through all his problems,” referencing “divorce” and addiction, and whether Damon stepped in to help.

Damon did not hesitate. “Oh, yeah, our relationship isn’t affected by what people are saying,” the Martian star, 55, said. “I was there for all of it.”

The Batman v Superman actor, 53, immediately returned the sentiment. “That means a lot to me,” Affleck told Damon. “That's sort of what a real friend is.”

Affleck previously split from Jennifer Garner in 2015 and completed alcohol addiction treatment in 2017. He was later married to Jennifer Lopez from 2022 to 2025.

Discussing their latest upcoming collaboration, The Rip, the Oscar-winning duo also looked back on how young they were when fame arrived after Good Will Hunting in 1997. Damon explained that sudden celebrity can freeze personal growth. “Your evolution gets kind of stunted at the moment you become famous because the world treats you differently,” he said, adding that they were fortunate to have lived a bit before the spotlight hit.

Affleck later reflected on how navigating success together helped keep them grounded. The Gone Girl star said they “got into a good place pretty early on,” before the pressure became overwhelming, noting that having someone beside you makes it easier to ask, “‘is this f***ing nuts, or what?’”