‘Tell Me Lies' surprise fans with unexpected news ahead of season three

Tell Me Lies delighted its fans with thrilling news ahead of the release of season three.

Based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the story follows the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White).

They first met during Lucy’s first year at college in 2007, in the drama department, and have kept on ruining each other's lives till their present in 2015.

With season three around the corner, the streaming platform Hulu dropped the third episode along with previously released episodes one and two.

The first two episodes were titled You F*cked It, Friend and We Can’t Help It If We Are A Problem. Meanwhile, the third is called Repent.

The new season will continue after the jaw-dropping season two finale that ended with Stephen and Lucy’s best friend, Bree (Cat Missal), hearing a voice recording of her groom, Evan (Branden Cook), confessing that he slept with Lucy (Van Patten) back in college.

Their one-night tryst was known to viewers but not to Bree, who was finding out right before she was to walk down the aisle to marry Evan.

Following the cliff hanger which left the viewers with questions, White in conversation with USA Today teased season three saying, “people are dealing with consequences" this season, "and they're having repercussions from the last few years."

"It's all coming to a head," he said, "and it's going to be explosive."

Van Patten also hinted at what to expect from Lucy and Stephen relationship in season 3, saying that it geos “beyond what I even thought toxic was. I couldn't even imagine these things if I wanted to."

Season three of Tell Me Lies is set to premiere on January 13, on Hulu and Disney+. The episodes will release weekly on Tuesdays and will conclude on February 24.