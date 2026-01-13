Duffer Brothers in hot water as fans notice major detail about finale

Duffer Brothers are in big trouble after fans notice a shocking detail in the new behind-the-scenes documentary Stranger Things: Last Adventure.

The documentary, which was released on January 12, some eagle-eyed fans accused Duffer Brothers of using AI tools in the script of the fifth and final season.

In one of the clips and photos that are circulating online reveals an open laptop screen where the fans claimed to spot ChatGPT tab open on the browser. In addition to that, Reddit and other apps were also opened, suggesting that writers took help from online material to write the story.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disappointment that the series finale was treated.

One user wrote, “The Great Duffer brother used Chatgpt to write Stranger Things Season 5. WTF man now we know why season 5 sucked.”

Another said, “Feel like if you aren't using AI to help you these days, you are falling behind.”

“I mean.......that explains a ton!” one more added.

“The last episode felt very robotic,” claimed a fourth user.

The documentary was released weeks after the series finale on New Year’s Eve was premiered.

“An inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final instalment of the Duffer Brother’s generation defining series,” said its synopsis.

The documentary featured cast moments reading the script together and reacting to crucial moments in their character’s lives.

While it is not confirmed whether the fifth and final season was AI generated, all seasons of Stranger Things are now available to stream on Netflix.