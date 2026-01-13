 
JCP recommends making 10 SHC additional judges permanent

Judicial Commission of Pakistan extends tenure of Constitutional Benches by six months

Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
January 13, 2026

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi chairs a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad on January 13, 2026. — Supreme Court of Pakistan
  • JCP nominates four SHC judges to Constitutional Benches.
  • Two SHC additional judges get extension for six months.
  • Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi chairs JCP meeting. 

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended that 10 additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) be made permanent.

The recommendations were made during a meeting of the JCP — the key judicial body responsible for the appointment of judges of the Supreme and high courts — chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi.

“The commission recommended, by a majority of its total membership, the confirmation of the following additional judges as judges of the High Court of Sindh, after due consideration of the relevant data form, antecedents and evaluation of material placed before it,” read a statement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after the meeting.

The commission has recommended the confirmation of additional judges, Justice Miran Muhammad Shah, Justice Tasneem Sultana, Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, Justice Muhammad Hasan (Akber), Justice Abdul Hamid Bhurgi, Justice Jan Ali Junejo, Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, Justice Ali Haider “Ada”, Justice Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi and Justice Muhammad Jaffer Raza of the SHC.

SHC’s additional judges, Justice Khalid Hussain Shahani and Justice Syed Fiaz ul Hassan Shah, however, got an extension for six months.

The commission also nominated four judges of the SHC to the Constitutional Benches, besides extending the tenure of the Constitutional Benches by six months.

The nominated judges are Justice Amjad Ali Bohio, Justice Muhammad Hassan (Akber), Justice Ali Haider “Ada” and Justice Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi.

The JCP, a day earlier, had recommended the confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and one judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The Commission had recommended, by majority, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Justice Muhammad Asif, and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas as judges of the IHC.

Additionally, the JCP had recommended the confirmation of Justice Najam-ud-Din Mengal as a judge of the BHC.

