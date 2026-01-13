Oprah Winfrey recalls 'humiliating' live TV moment that stayed with her

Oprah Winfrey, iconic TV show host and producer, shared a painful memory from the early days of her career and said a live interview left her feeling embarrassed and humiliated.

The 71-year-old media icon said the incident happened in 1985 when she appeared on The Tonight Show, right after becoming anchor of A.M Chicago.

With regular host Johnny Carson away, the show was led by comedian Joan Rivers, who quickly turned the focus on Oprah’s weight.

During the interview, Rivers asked how she gained weight after once winning a beauty contest, commenting on her appearance and urged her to lose weight.

However, that harsh and body shamming remarks stunned the young broadcaster on live television.

Oprah later shared that she walked out of the studio feeling “humiliated.”

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, the legendary TV host recalled being caught off guard when the question unexpectedly came near the end of the interview.

She said she answered honestly, explaining that she ate a lot which led to further comments from Rivers.

Despite the discomfort, Oprah said she was not angry and believed that Joan did not intend to hurt her. She felt the question came from a place of blunt honesty rather than cruelty.