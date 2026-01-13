Inside Colleen Hoover's 'Reminders of Him' movie, cast, plot and surprises

Colleen Hoover’s hit Reminders of Him is set to make its way to theaters on March 13, 2026, bringing one of her most emotional stories on big screen.

Fans of the bestselling novel, which sold out over six million copies in the US, are eagerly waiting to see how the heartfelt story will unfold in most-awaited film.

Maika Monroe is set to play Kenna Rowan, a mother who returns to her hometown after five years in prison while hoping to reconnect with her young daughter.

However, the character faces hard battles and judgment from people around her, but she finds hope and support through local bar owner Ledger Ward anyway.

The film will also star Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow in an undisclosed role, Lauren Graham as Grace Landry, Nicholas Duvernay as Roman, Bradley Whitford, and country singer Lainey Wilson, who makes her feature film debut.

However, the cast promises to capture the heart and emotion of the It Ends with Us author's viral book story, and it will highlight the challenges and small victories that Kenna will face as she rebuilds her life.

The film is directed by Vanessa Caswill, and the script is written by Colleen and Lauren Levine. Both of them are also producing the movie through Heartbones Entertainment.

Moreover, Colleen has been very involved in the project to make sure her story is told on screen the way she has imagined.