Rockstar censors ‘Charlie Kirk’ in GTA online following controversial fan mission

Rockstar Games has banned the term “Charlie Kirk” from GTA Online.

The ban was implemented after a player created a mission replicating the assassination of the political commentator.

The mission was titled “We are Charlie Kirk.” It was created by utilising the mission creator tool to task players with sniping a character from a rooftop, closely mirroring the real-life 2025 killing of Kirk at Utah Valley University.

The content, which Rockstar has since removed, sparked immediate criticism on social media for its sensitive and abhorrent subject matter.

In response to the criticism, the developer added the term to the profanity filter, preventing players from searching for content by that name.

But reports suggest that missions using variant spellings to circumvent the ban are still accessible, indicating Rockstar faces an ongoing challenge in fully moderating user-generated content.

The incident highlights the pitfalls of community creation tools, which are also featured in GTA Online and are widely expected to carry over to the highly anticipated online component of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Although such tools offer creative freedom, they also open the door to content that forces the developer to draw difficult lines.

Amid this controversy, GTA VI remains scheduled for November 19, 2026.