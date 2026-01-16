Elon Musk's four-word viral tweet about Renee Good sparks online fury: Find out why

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk makes a comeback with a four-word post about the ICE shooting where an agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good last week, which has sparked online fury.

Then, the 54-year-old tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk, reposted the report of CBS News on X (formerly Twitter), along with a four-word tweet that outraged the netizen.

The report claimed an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, who shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, suffered internal bleeding to the torso.

Elon Musk stated that Good’s attempt to flee led Ross to narrowly escape with his life, writing, "She almost killed him."

His pithy post spotlighted the looming danger the ICE agent faced and instantly drew social media buzz amid the growing public backlash surrounding the shooting.

Musk’s tweet has so far amassed 49 million views, with over 28 thousand comments sharing their opinions, spotlighting the significance of the issue.

What netizen are saying

As soon as the post surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), it drew heavy backlash from users.

One such user’s viral comment read, “Medically speaking, you cannot get internal bleeding from pretending to have been hit by a car.”

Another added, asking Grok to confirm the authenticity of Musk’s statement, “@grok based on the facts, is it possible to confirm Elon’s statement that “she almost killed him?”

A third user commented, “I absolutely do not agree. The guy was walking away with no pain and was back-slapping and being back-slapped by other colleagues.

If he had that kind of injury, he would have been bending over in pain when anybody back-slapped him.”

Who was Renee Good?

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was from Minnesota and was a mother of a 6-year-old son.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Good lived with her partner in Minneapolis and was a compassionate woman who had “taken care of people all her life.”

The tragic incident took her life just a few blocks away from where she lived.

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Goods describes her as a “Poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN."

Good’s former husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., died in 2023 when he was 36.

Good was a bright student: in 2022, when she was pursuing creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., she was awarded the school’s undergraduate poetry prize for “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.”

On January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, in Minneapolis during an ICE raid, which left the community erupting in outrage.