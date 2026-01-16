Galaxy TriFold to feature THIS smart alert system: Find details here

Galaxy TriFold to feature smart alert system: Find details here

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold made a big splash at CES 2026, standing out as a remarkable technical achievement with a 10-inch screen that folds up to fit in your pocket.

When closing, users have to fold the left panel first, then the right; if a user does it the wrong way, the phone vibrates to alert you.

To unfold, users might have to pull back the rear panel, then the inner panel. Its hinges are said to be impressively smooth and robust, giving a treat for the senses to anyone holding it.

The latest Galaxy trifold is equipped with expansive outer and inner displays, top-tier specifications, a massive battery, and the fastest processor available. Put mildly, Samsung's Z TriFold could be the one device to rule them all.

It was up for testing for select audiences at CES 2026 ahead of its US launch, and as per many prominent news outlets, it was impressive.

It must not be forgotten that Samsung made waves back in 2019 with its first folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold, which debuted in a bulky form factor, with a small outer display, limited battery life, average cameras, and a hefty price tag.

Those desperate to get their hands on the impending Galaxy TriFold must exercise patience, as experiencing the TriFold in your hand would be way better than seeing photos and videos.

The handset directly competes with the Z Fold 7 in terms of materials, quality, build, and durability.

The Galaxy TriFold adds a third panel to the Z Fold 7 design and is 50% thicker. It measures 3.9mm when unfolded and 12.9mm when folded, while the Z Fold 7 is 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.9mm folded.