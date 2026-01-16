 
Geo News

Francois Arnaud cuts off ties with 'Heated Rivalry' costars amid trolling

'Heated Rivalry' star Francois Arnaud received threats on social media after viral success

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 16, 2026

Heated Rivalry star Francois Arnaud received threats on social media after viral success
'Heated Rivalry' star Francois Arnaud received threats on social media after viral success

Heated Rivalry star Francois Arnaud has drawn clear boundaries after he began to receive threatening messages on social media from the fans of the show.

The 40-year-old actor has completely distanced himself from the show, by unfollowing the series creator Jacob Tierney, as well as co-stars Hudson Williams, Robbie G.K., and Connor Storie.

The Canadian actor brought down his following list from 1000 to 213 all in one week, as reported by Just Jared.

The Schitt’s Creek star was reportedly receiving dangerous threats after fans began to speculate about his relationship with co-star Storrie, after the two were seen flying together from JFK airport.

The social media sleuths began to send hate towards the actor just because they didn’t want to see his on-screen character with Storrie’s.

The online hate train got so much worse that Arnaud had to take a break from the show itself.

Noticing the social media move, fans took to X and wrote, “Nasty comments and online harassment seem to have caused Francois to limit his online presence,” one person remarked, while another added, “They need to leave this gentle king alone.”

While a third asked, “The comments and harassment is horrible and unjustified, but I don’t get unfollowing his cast members?”

Several others expressed concern over Arnaud exiting the show’s second season, but the actor himself has not addressed the questions.

Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?
Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?
Pamela Anderson walks out of Golden Globes after spotting Seth Rogen
Pamela Anderson walks out of Golden Globes after spotting Seth Rogen
Sophie Turner triggers mixed reaction with ‘Tomb Raider' reveal
Sophie Turner triggers mixed reaction with ‘Tomb Raider' reveal
How 'People We Meet on Vacation' turns travel into romance
How 'People We Meet on Vacation' turns travel into romance
John Mellencamp give devastating update about daughter Teddi cancer battle
John Mellencamp give devastating update about daughter Teddi cancer battle
Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA
Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA
Tyler Perry film left Jill Scott feeling ‘humiliated'
Tyler Perry film left Jill Scott feeling ‘humiliated'
Jay Leno opens up about outrageous questions as wife battles dementia
Jay Leno opens up about outrageous questions as wife battles dementia