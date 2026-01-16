Francois Arnaud cuts off ties with 'Heated Rivalry' costars amid trolling

'Heated Rivalry' star Francois Arnaud received threats on social media after viral success

Heated Rivalry star Francois Arnaud has drawn clear boundaries after he began to receive threatening messages on social media from the fans of the show.

The 40-year-old actor has completely distanced himself from the show, by unfollowing the series creator Jacob Tierney, as well as co-stars Hudson Williams, Robbie G.K., and Connor Storie.

The Canadian actor brought down his following list from 1000 to 213 all in one week, as reported by Just Jared.

The Schitt’s Creek star was reportedly receiving dangerous threats after fans began to speculate about his relationship with co-star Storrie, after the two were seen flying together from JFK airport.

The social media sleuths began to send hate towards the actor just because they didn’t want to see his on-screen character with Storrie’s.

The online hate train got so much worse that Arnaud had to take a break from the show itself.

Noticing the social media move, fans took to X and wrote, “Nasty comments and online harassment seem to have caused Francois to limit his online presence,” one person remarked, while another added, “They need to leave this gentle king alone.”

While a third asked, “The comments and harassment is horrible and unjustified, but I don’t get unfollowing his cast members?”

Several others expressed concern over Arnaud exiting the show’s second season, but the actor himself has not addressed the questions.