Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke send fans into frenzy as they reunite

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke fan hit by a major nostalgic wave as they reunited after nearly a decade.

Clarke, who was busy promoting her upcoming series Ponies in New York City, got a surprise visitor backstage none other than her former Game of Thrones co-star Momoa.

The actress was attending the Kelly Clarkson Show as the part of promotion of her spy series. Jason, surprisingly, was also there promoting his own, Prime Video action-comedy, The Wrecking Crew.

The unexpected attendance of both the stars at same place made them reunite. Marking their reunion, Clarke posed for a picture with Momoas and posted it with the caption: “New York has given me so many things to be grateful for on this trip and just when I thought it couldn’t be better…look who walked into my dressing room,” adding the hashtags, “my dragon daddy” and “we still got it.”

Fans were quick to flock the post and flooded the comment section with love and nostalgic comments.

“Daenerys and Khal forever,” many decleared while another added, “The true definition of 'Moon of my life' and 'My sun and stars'. Gotta love the connection these two have!"

For those unversed, Clarke and Momoa played one of the most talked about couples in HBO’s all-time hit series Game of Thrones. Clarke depicts the character of Daenerys Targaryen and Momoa playing Khal Drogo.