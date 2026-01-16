Sean Penn makes rare public outing with girlfriend Valeria Nicov

Sean Penn and his girlfriend Valeria Nicov were spotted enjoying a rare public outing in Santa Monica just days after the actor attended the 2026 Golden Globes solo.

The 65-year-old walked hand in hand with the 30-year-old model during their January 14 date.

The appearance marked one of the few times the couple has been photographed together since making their red-carpet debut at the Marrakech International Film Festival in late 2024.

The two-time Oscar winner kept his look casual in a navy jacket layered over a white button-down shirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Nicov opted for an all-black ensemble with a peacoat, joggers, and tennis shoes.

Their low-key stroll stood in contrast to Penn’s appearance at the Golden Globes earlier in the week.

He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but ultimately lost to Stellan Skarsgård.

Despite the loss, Penn appeared in good spirits at the ceremony as he laughed at host Nikki Glaser’s jokes.

The actor, who finalized his divorce from Leila George in 2022, has largely kept his relationship with Nicov out of the spotlight.