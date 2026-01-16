Social media is going wild over 2016 nostalgia in 2026: Here's what you should know

As 2016 turns 10 years old in 2026, netizens are buzzing with nostalgia for that year.

Both content creators and celebrities alike are using some of the gaudy filters that were the hallmark of 2016, like oversaturated warm colors and the Snapchat dog ears filter, besides dropping throwback snaps all wrapped in this viral trend.

TikTok has taken a lead, as most of its users are reminiscing and buzzing with this vintage trend.

As per the TikTok data, which shows the trend with the hashtag #2016, has seen a spike of more than 45% in recent weeks in the U.S.

Meanwhile, searches for “2016 songs” and “2016 makeup” surged 290% and 600%, respectively, starting from January 1 to January 11 when compared with the previous 11 days.

Why is everyone nostalgic for 2016 right now?

In many viral videos, users have reposted some of 2016’s biggest trends, like chokers and skinny jeans, glomy colorful Starbucks drinks, odd headphones, and the mannequin puzzle, to flashback to 2016.

Who can forget Lush Life, a song by Swedish singer Zara Larsson, which stormed the internet in 2016, was one of the hits of that year.

It has resurged again with many viral soundtracks using this popular soundtrack in TikTok videos, again to satisfy the curiosity of 2016’s nostalgia.

Gaming enthusiasts can’t sit back while others share flashbacks to 2016—for them it was the year of Pokémon Go, the viral mobile app that drew huge audiences outdoors to hunt for digital Pokémon.

Netizens are posting 2016 memories for one reason: it feels like a cozy throwback in digital form. In short, 2016 was playful, and above all, it stood out for simplicity.