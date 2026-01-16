South Korean court sentences former President Yoon to five years in prison

A South Korean court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in jail on Friday, January 16, 2026, in a case related to the imposition of martial law in 2024.

Yoon was ousted soon after he imposed martial law in the country in 2024. He was impeached, arrested and then removed as president.

The verdict announced on Friday marks the conclusion of the first of eight criminal trials against the former president.

According to the Associated Press, the most serious charge against him is leading a rebellion, which carries the death penalty. The verdict announced by the Seoul Central District Court is for other charges, including his defiance of authorities' attempts to arrest him.

The former South Korean president has been charged with rebellion, abuse of power and other criminal offenses.

Yoon has yet to react to the verdict.

Earlier, when an independent counsel urged the court to sentence Yoon to 10 years in prison, Yoon’s lawyers accused the counsel of being politically driven.

Yoon defended himself stating that he did not intend to keep the country under military rule for a long time, adding that his decision was a message to the liberal parliament that was not favouring his agenda.