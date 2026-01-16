Tyler Perry film left Jill Scott feeling ‘humiliated’

Jill Scott opened up about her difficult experience filming Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? revealing that one particular scene left her feeling deeply uncomfortable.

Speaking on Angie Martinez’s podcast, the singer actress admitted she 'hated' shooting the heartbreaking airplane sequence.

In the aforementioned scene her character Sheila is humiliated by her husband, played by Richard T. Jones, who refuses to sit next to her because of her weight.

Scott explained that during filming Perry instructed extras to make fat jokes about her character off camera as she boarded the plane.

“They were just going back and forth, making jokes about Sheila’s weight,” she recalled.

Though she wore a fat suit for the role the barrage of comments felt personal.

“But the folks on the flight really went in on fat jokes. It sucked,” she said adding bluntly, “Sorry, Tyler. I hated that sh*t. Sincerely hated it”.

Despite her discomfort Scott praised her costar Richard T. Jones describing him as “literally one of the nicest people on the planet and so funny, and so cool.”

Her remarks highlight the tension between the film’s dramatic storyline and the behind-the-scenes atmosphere which she felt crossed a line.

The revelation came as the 56-year-old confirmed last year that he had finished the script for a third installment of Why Did I Get Married?.