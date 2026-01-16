CIA publishes recruitment video seeking informants from China

The United States (U.S.) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has shared a recruitment video to attract informants from China.

The two-minute video, published on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the CIA, has Chinese subtitles. The U.S. spy agency captioned the post: “This video provides a full set of steps for making secure contact with the Central Intelligence Agency. Below are several considerations that must be taken into account before and during the process of making secure contact.”

It continued, “The CIA wants to know the truth about China, and we are looking for people who know and can tell the truth.”

One of the X users decoded the video in the comment section and highlighted several considerations mentioned in the video.

The spy agency asked for people who have valuable information on the Chinese government, military or economic matters.

It asked potential informants to avoid using personal devices, delete browsing history and use tools to mask their IP and location.

The CIA has provided a form of its website for informants to submit tips; however, it did not share the remuneration or benefits for potential informants.

The video repeatedly urges caution about surveillance and ends with a call to action: “Contact us securely”.

The post drew mixed reactions from users, with one writing, “But I thought you guys were against foreign interference.” Another expressed, “No one wants to work with y’all.”