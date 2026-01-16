Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA

Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson stepped into a special spotlight as BAFTA shared news that quietly excited the film world.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced that the two actors will be leading the nominations announcement, a moment that always brings hope, nerves breaking anticipation and big emotions for people.

However, the choice felt warm and fresh, as both stars recently connected strongly with audiences through their work.

The nominations reveal is all set for January 27, 2026, and would take place at BAFTA headquarters in London.

During the most-awaited event, major names categories such as Best Film, acting awards and directing honours are expected to be announced while shaping the awards season ahead.

As in past years, the announcement was all planned to be streamed live on BAFTA’s digital platforms.

This allowed film fans, critics and industry memvers all over the world to watch glamourous moments unfold together.

Furthermore, Aimee and David built strong reputations in the industry through their film and television roles, earning massive praise for performances that felt honest.

This year, BAFTA promises to deliver more recognitions, emotions and glittery moments than before.