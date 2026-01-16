 
Geo News

Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA

BAFTA nominations announcement is all set for January 27, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 16, 2026

Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA
Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA

Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson stepped into a special spotlight as BAFTA shared news that quietly excited the film world.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced that the two actors will be leading the nominations announcement, a moment that always brings hope, nerves breaking anticipation and big emotions for people.

However, the choice felt warm and fresh, as both stars recently connected strongly with audiences through their work.

The nominations reveal is all set for January 27, 2026, and would take place at BAFTA headquarters in London.

During the most-awaited event, major names categories such as Best Film, acting awards and directing honours are expected to be announced while shaping the awards season ahead.

As in past years, the announcement was all planned to be streamed live on BAFTA’s digital platforms.

This allowed film fans, critics and industry memvers all over the world to watch glamourous moments unfold together.

Furthermore, Aimee and David built strong reputations in the industry through their film and television roles, earning massive praise for performances that felt honest.

This year, BAFTA promises to deliver more recognitions, emotions and glittery moments than before.

Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?
Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?
Pamela Anderson walks out of Golden Globes after spotting Seth Rogen
Pamela Anderson walks out of Golden Globes after spotting Seth Rogen
Sophie Turner triggers mixed reaction with ‘Tomb Raider' reveal
Sophie Turner triggers mixed reaction with ‘Tomb Raider' reveal
How 'People We Meet on Vacation' turns travel into romance
How 'People We Meet on Vacation' turns travel into romance
John Mellencamp give devastating update about daughter Teddi cancer battle
John Mellencamp give devastating update about daughter Teddi cancer battle
Tyler Perry film left Jill Scott feeling ‘humiliated'
Tyler Perry film left Jill Scott feeling ‘humiliated'
Jay Leno opens up about outrageous questions as wife battles dementia
Jay Leno opens up about outrageous questions as wife battles dementia
Kristy Scott drops cryptic post as Desmond Scott caught kissing new woman
Kristy Scott drops cryptic post as Desmond Scott caught kissing new woman