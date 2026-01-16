John Mellencamp give devastating update about daughter Teddi cancer battle

John Mellencamp shared a heartbreaking update on his daughter Teddi Mellencamp’s health.

The musician revealed that she is ‘suffering’ as she battles stage 4 brain cancer.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 74‑year‑old admitted the journey has been harrowing.

“It’s not f***ing fun,” he said candidly.

“She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now”.

Teddi was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in early 2025 after previously fighting melanoma in 2022.

Mellencamp described her condition as ‘really sick’ and emphasized upon the severity of her struggle.

The Jack & Diane singer also reflected on his bond with the 44-year-old.

He recalled how she often called him for advice as a child even if he sometimes urged her to figure things out on her own.

"That kid used to call me up and I'd go, ‘Teddi, you can have a thought without asking me if it's … you know, figure it out yourself,'" he shared.

"You don't have to ask me everything, you know?"

The update came around the time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum thanked Kylie Richards for being a staunch support during the crisis.

“I’m so grateful for the support, encouragement, and love that you bring no matter what life throws our way. I probably wouldn’t be writing this if it weren’t for you,” she penned emotional note for her.