Bloody Red Moon to light up skies: When, where to watch

Skywatchers are in for a treat as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that a bloody Red Moon is set to dazzle skies across Australia, the United States (U.S.) and Asia next month.

The space agency attributed the astonishing phenomenon to the lunar eclipse expected to occur in March.

The blood moon will be visible during the eclipse when the Earth comes directly between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight. It will be visible in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Scientists say the reason behind the moon’s red color is simple as under normal conditions, the moon appears pearly or cream-colored after it reflects direct sunlight.

However, during a total lunar eclipse, the moon is blocked from the sun and moves into Earth’s umbra, the darkest part of the planet’s shadow.

And when sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths scatter away, while red and orange wavelengths bend around the planet and reach the moon, giving it a red glow.

AccuWeather’s Emily Speck said, “Farther east, skywatchers will still be able to see portions of the partial eclipse, but not totality.”

The Independent reports that the blood moon will start at around 3:33 a.m. EST and its totality will last an hour; however, partial phases of the eclipse can be observed for several hours.