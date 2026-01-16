Why 2016 is all over your social media feed? Inside ‘2026 is new 2016’ viral trend

Social media has collectively hit rewind. Netizens are sharing nostalgic photos from 2016, driving a new trend, “2026 is new 2016.”

Users are bringing back photo ideas, makeup trends, and the skinny jeans era, recalling the peak of the internet era.

The trend is massively shared by Gen Z, who were teenagers in 2016 and are now in their early to late 20s, at an age where nostalgia often kicks in.

Across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, searches for “2016” have increased more than 450% in recent weeks, with millions of videos using a dedicated filter that mimics the pink-toned, vintage Instagram aesthetics popular a decade ago.

The posts are shared with the music that was hit back in that era, including songs from artists like Chainsmokers, Drake, and Justin Bieber.

Gen Z and younger millennials recalls snapchat stories with dog and flower crown filters, and viral challenges like the Mannequin Challenge that defined online life before algorithms, reels, and constant performance pressure took over.

The nostalgia ranges from music and apps to fashion and beauty. Bold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, chokers, and pastel hair - those hallmarks of the era - are replacing the minimalist "clean-girl" look that dominated recent years. According to creators, this shift reflects a desire for expression over perfection.

Celebrities who posted 2016 unhinged photos

Celebrities also come forward to participate in this trend. Internet Celebrity and American socialite Kylie Jenner posted a bunch of photos from her “King Kylie era” that peaked in 2016.

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish also reshared her 2016 memory.

American singer and record producer Charlie Puth also joined the trend.