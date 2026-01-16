 
US moves USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Iran tensions

Trump administration continues to threaten military action against Iran’s leadership

January 16, 2026

The United States (U.S.) has moved one of its most powerful warships, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Though President Donald Trump seems to have toned down his stance against the clerical leadership in Iran, Washington has not ruled out the use of military force.

Latest satellite data from Copernicus shows that the aircraft carrier has moved from the Indo-Pacific region and it is carrying fighter jets, guided missiles and an attack submarine.

According to The Hill, the carrier is expected to take a week to reach the Middle East as the Trump administration continues to threaten military action against Iran’s leadership over what it has described as a “brutal” crackdown on protests.

During an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss the Iran crisis, the U.S. envoy to the U.N., Mike Walz, said that all options were on the table, warning Tehran that prosecuting protesters will have “grave consequences”.

Iran has accused the U.S. and Israel of running covert operations disguised as protesters to destabilise the country. Many geopolitical experts have warned that the U.S. might be exploiting the situation to pursue regime change in Iran.

Earlier, President Trump said that he has received reassurances from Iran that they would not execute the arrested protestors. 

