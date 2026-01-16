Is X (formerly Twitter) down again?

 
X (formerly Twitter) experiences second widespread outage in days

January 16, 2026

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has experienced a second outage in three days.

The disruption left thousands of users unable to access the service.

The reports started pouring out after 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, January 16, with users encountering error messages when trying to load the homepage or refresh their timelines.

According to Downdetector, more than 77,000 problem reports were filed at the peak of the disruption.

The official site stated, “experiencing an error,” while its web host Cloudflare was confirmed to be operating normally.

Previously, the Musk-owned platform experienced an outage on Tuesday, January 13, which affected 25,500 users.

The cause of today’s outage has not revealed yet. But there’s no official statement from the company.

However, frequent technology outages have raised new concerns about the infrastructure's ability to support the new service delivery methodology. At the time of publishing, all seems to be well.

