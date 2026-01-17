Dua Lipa hops on viral trend with ‘elite’ choker collection

As the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend continues to take over social media, Dua Lipa is putting her own stylish spin.

After Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, John Legend, Reese Witherspoon and more celebrities joined the viral trend, the 30-year-old Albanian pop star also hopped on by sharing a series of snapshots from 2016.

“Wow these 2016 memories are making me wanna un archive everything,” she captioned the carousel, featuring the Levitating hitmaker from 10 years ago.

While the ongoing trend included everything from nostalgic Snapchat filters to the fashion trends of the era, it was the Grammy winner's “elite” choker collection that truly grabbed fans’ attention.

Paired with the signature 2016 accessory, the Break My Heart songstress was seen posing in fishnets, thigh-high leather boots, a pink satin dress, a faux fur coat and more.

One of the images also showed her partying with Post Malone, with the rapper leaning his head on her shoulder.

Moreover, from a chunky black choker styled with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail to a sparkly diamond choker paired with a bold red jumper dress, a 10-years-younger Dua showed off her fashion taste from a decade ago.

Her impressive choker collection didn’t go unnoticed as fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one writing, “Okay dua but your choker collection was elite!!!”

To which the Radical Optimism superstar responded, “It really was!!!!!”

Another fan gushed, “The BEST TBT of this trend so far [red heart and heart eyes emoji].”

From bold statement chokers to minimalist designs, Dua’s throwback photos highlighted just how central the accessory was to her during the 2016 fashion.