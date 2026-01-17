 
Geo News

Mike Flanagan's ‘The Exorcist' with Scarlett Johansson eyes new release

‘The Exorcist’ film starring Scarlett Johansson confirms release schedule after initial delay

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 17, 2026

Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Exorcist’ with Scarlett Johansson eyes new release
Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Exorcist’ with Scarlett Johansson eyes new release

A new rendition of The Exorcist from director Mike Flanagan, starring Scarlett Johansson, is back on schedule after an earlier delay.

Initially lined up for a release on March 13, 2026, the film was notably unlisted by Universal last June.

However, the studio confirmed this Friday that the upcoming horror title has been set for premiere on March 12, 2027.

Described as “a radical new take” on the celebrated 1973 film, the Haunting of Hill House creator’s version will feature an entirely original plotline, unrelated to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Deadline additionally noted that the Blumhouse production “still takes a prime spring break spot in the 2027 release-date calendar that Universal had previously pegged for an event film.”

Furthermore, Johansson’s attachment to the forthcoming film was announced in November 2025, while the underwhelming performance of the previous Exorcist sequel “with $65.5M U.S./Canada and $136.2M worldwide” was noted as a signifacnt factor in the casting.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan had said at the time.

While Jacobi Jupe, the breakout child star from Hamnet, soon followed Scarlett Johansson’s casting in the Mike Flanagan directorial.

Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye? video
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye?
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look