Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Exorcist’ with Scarlett Johansson eyes new release

A new rendition of The Exorcist from director Mike Flanagan, starring Scarlett Johansson, is back on schedule after an earlier delay.

Initially lined up for a release on March 13, 2026, the film was notably unlisted by Universal last June.

However, the studio confirmed this Friday that the upcoming horror title has been set for premiere on March 12, 2027.

Described as “a radical new take” on the celebrated 1973 film, the Haunting of Hill House creator’s version will feature an entirely original plotline, unrelated to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Deadline additionally noted that the Blumhouse production “still takes a prime spring break spot in the 2027 release-date calendar that Universal had previously pegged for an event film.”

Furthermore, Johansson’s attachment to the forthcoming film was announced in November 2025, while the underwhelming performance of the previous Exorcist sequel “with $65.5M U.S./Canada and $136.2M worldwide” was noted as a signifacnt factor in the casting.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan had said at the time.

While Jacobi Jupe, the breakout child star from Hamnet, soon followed Scarlett Johansson’s casting in the Mike Flanagan directorial.