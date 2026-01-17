Inside Katie Price's new home and growing neighbour concerns

Katie Price was forced to sell her original 'Mucky Mansion' and was later evicted due to financial issues

Katie Price has reportedly received a warning from her neighbours who fear she could be expelled from her new £4,500-a month home if the lavish property becomes a second 'Mucky Mansion.'

Locals have raised concerns after the property was reportedly already being swallowed by piles of rubbish.

For those unfamiliar, the former glamour model was forced to sell her original 'Mucky Mansion' and was later evicted due to financial issues and a second bankruptcy declaration in March 2024.

Now, residents fear her latest property may become equally undesirable.

A source said: 'Katie should be careful as the owners won't stand for any mess. 'She does not own this property so she needs to ensure it's kept up to standard.

'People living here are concerned leaving piles of rubbish outside the house may attract rats and therefore that becomes an issue for surrounding properties.

'Katie can't treat the exterior land like some sort of dumping ground.'

On Wednesday, aerial pictures of the three-bedroom property revealed bin bags, debris and junk strewn around the outside and dumped at the rear of the property.

But 24 hours later the unsightly rubbish appears to have been cleaned up.